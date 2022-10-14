STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04523
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ember Richards
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ember Richards, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ember Richards
Proposed Name
Chelsea Richards
This Petition will be heard TELEPHONICALLY before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2022, at the hour of 02:00 pm
**Call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816.**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ember Richards
Ember Richards
HCS Pub. October 14, 21, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 04523
STATE OF NEW MEXICO