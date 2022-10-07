STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05113
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rebekah Joy Mackey
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rebekah Joy Mackey, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rebekah Joy Mackey
Proposed Name
Andrew Jacob Mackey
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 25 day of October 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rebekah Mackey
Rebekah Mackey
HCS Pub. October 7, 14, 2022
