STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05808
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Francisco Louis Grisco-Cronin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisco Louis Grisco-Cronin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Francisco Louis Grisco-Cronin
Proposed Name
Francisco Louis Cronin
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 8th day of November 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Francisco Louis Grisco-Cronin
Francisco Louis Grisco-Cronin
HCS Pub. October 7, 14, 2022
