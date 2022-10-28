NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting November 5, 2022, at 5 P.M., ending November 12, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit
#C-28: Paula G. Mendoza: 2624 Desert Garden Ln SW, ABQ., N.M. 87105: Headboard, Mattress, 2 Boxes, Box Spring, approx. 6 Pallets, Trash, Misc.
#B-10: Rozanna Armstrong: 916 San Pedro Dr. Se Apt. 3, ABQ., N.M. 87108: Clothes, Totes, Boxes, Luggage, Chair, Table, Dolly, Misc.
#F-23: Robert Aragon: 5090 Coors Blvd SW: ABQ., N.M. 87121: Muffler, Clothes, Bags, Totes, Car Parts, Ceiling Fan, Misc.
#A-7: Raymond Martinez: 1113 Sunset Rd SW: ABQ., N.M. 87105: Chair, Bookcases, Tables, Bags, Clothes, Mattress, Shelves, Kitchen Stuff, Wood Stands, Boxes, Food Tray Tables, Misc.
#L-12: Dominic Montoya: 5109 Lomas De Atrisco Rd SW: ABQ., N.M. 87105: Cubie, Clothes, Bags, Box, Statue, Bong, Misc.
#E-24: Anna Sandoval: 13109 Mountain Rd Ne: ABQ., N.M. 87112: Boxes, Clothes, Wood, Box spring, Mattress, Totes, Pans, Misc.
#J19: Steven Trujillo:10500 Benavidez Rd SW: ABQ., N.M. 87121: Dresser, Nightstand, Cubies, Shelves, Microwave, Baseball Bats, Beds, Kids Bike, Vacuum, Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. October 28, November 4, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: