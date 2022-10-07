Notice is hereby given, Pursuant
To the New Mexico Self Storage
Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)
U-Stor-It located at 2640 Baylor DR. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the
Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held at 9:00 a.m., October 18th, 2022.
CASH ONLY.
UNIT # 001, Cameron Lucio
9000 Trumbull SE
Albuquerque NM 87123
Wood Chairs, Crib, Shelving
UNIT #015, Kenneth Martinez
1107 Grande
Las Vegas, NM 87701
Charger, Stool, Boxes
UNIT #070, Daniel Aragon
6811 Ranchitos NE #505
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Black Couch, Boxes
UNIT #117, Paul Lucero
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Bed Frame, Heater Tubs
UNIT #123, Sierra Sharder
820 Louisiana SE #524
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Lamp, Boxes, Shelf
UNIT #151, Kristie Hollowell
10308 Candelaria NE #316
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Queen Mattress Set, 2 Chairs, Nightstand
UNIT #163, Amanda Madrid
3614 Grape St. #B
Denver, Co. 80219
Fan, Rug, Misc.
UNIT #396, Vincent Olloway
2118 Renard SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Couch, Vacuum, Tubs
UNIT #401, Michael Saiz
6417 Trujillo SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
2 chairs, Table, Misc.
UNIT #453 Bryan Thomason
700 Salida SW
Sandia, NM 87105
20 Solar Panels, Steel
HCS Pub. October 7, 14, 2022
Storage Sale
