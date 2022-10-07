Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on October 20, 2022, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Briscoe, Susan
E444
2514 General Bradley St.
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Clothes, Doll House, Paintings, Misc. Boxes, Bags, and Items.
Hernandez, Isaac
D312
12305 Cedar Ridge Dr. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Sofa, Chair, Fridge, Dining Chairs, Koblat Compressor, Misc. Bins, Boxes and Items
Martinez, Kelly
D348
11717 Grand Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Baby Stroller, Car Seat, Dresser and Mirror, Misc. Boxes, and Items.
Pena, Eric Isaac
B90
1017 Palomas Dr. SE, Apt. B
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Chairs, Chest of Drawers, Sofa, Misc. Bags and Items.
Sifre, Jude
D298
5809 Zia Rd. NE, Apt. 1
Albuquerque, NM 87108
BBQ Grill, Couch Monitor, Toys, Misc. Bags and Items.
HCS Pub. October 7, 14, 2022
Storage Sale
