STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06210
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Arin Michael-Wayne Kemp
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE, NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Arin Michael-Wayne Kemp Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Arin Michael-Wayne Kemp
Proposed Name
Olivia Jade Lockley
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29th day of November 2022 at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC : 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
Arin Michael-Wayne Kemp
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
