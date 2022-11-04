STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06221
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ida LoriAnn Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ida LoriAnn Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ida LoriAnn Salazar
Proposed Name
Ida LoriAnn Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of December 2022, at the hour of 11:35 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ida LoriAnn Salazar
Ida LoriAnn Salazar
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
