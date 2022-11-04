STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-202206359
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Azie Nina Susan Brenneman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Azie Nina Susan Brenneman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Azie Nina Susan Brenneman
Proposed Name
Michelle Susan Brenneman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Daniel E. Ramczyk, District Judge, on the 7th day of December 2022, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC- PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Azie Nina Susan Brenneman
Azie Nina Susan Brenneman
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
No. D-202-CV-202206359
STATE OF NEW MEXICO