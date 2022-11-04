STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05882
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Randy Joe Salas Jr
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Randy Joe Salas Jr, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Randy Joe Salas Jr
Proposed Name
Randy Vasquez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of December 2022, at the hour of 10:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Randy Joe Salas Jr
Randy Joe Salas Jr
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
No. CV 2022 05882
STATE OF NEW MEXICO