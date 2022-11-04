STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05109
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sierra Jeanette Medina
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE, NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sierra Jeanette Medina, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sierra Jeanette Medina
Proposed Name
Sierra Jeanette Gaenzle
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 15th day of December 2022 at the hour of 10:45 AM.
To attend the hearing please Call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sierra Jeanette Medina
Sierra Jeanette Medina
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
No. CV 2022 05109
STATE OF NEW MEXICO