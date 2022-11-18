Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of December, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 008 Dang, Viet 2352 Senter Dr, Apt 103 San Jose, CA 95112 Dewalt tool crate
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Unit 060 Martinez, Adrian 6800 Harper Dr NE Albuquerque, nm 87109 Desk, clothes, ski boots, shoes, boxes, misc items
Unit 315 Martine, Joshua 10A Paywa Rd Pueblo Of Acoma, NM 87034 Mattress, boxes, trash bags, furniture, misc items
Unit 348 Gonzales, Rafael 36 Camino Apolonia Santa Fe, NM 87505 Boxes, totes, stuffed animal, clothing, small mirror, misc items
Unit 298 Hernandez, Michael 417 Tennesse St Apt C Albuquerque, NM 87108 Loveseat, vehicle part, cable, trash bags
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, 2022
