NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON Wednesday December 14th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON Saturday, December 17th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS:21,61,B17,D13,D44,D45,E55,P23
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 21
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Ladder, Wooden Drawer, Bed Frame, Misc. Items
Unit 61
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Cooler, Boxes, Metal Benches, RC Toys, Kids Toys, Misc. Items
Unit B17
Meza, Mark A
2882 Oxcart
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Sofas, Clothing, Boxes, Flat Screen TV, Misc. Items
Unit D13
Cervantes, Fabiola
1 Outback Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Trampoline, Washer, Dryer, Bedding Vacuum, Misc. Items
Unit D44
Gonzalez, Orlando
1618 Sunland Dr
Dona Ana, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Reclining couches, Vacuum, Clothing, Boxes, Luggage, Misc. Items
Unit D45
Gonzalez, Orlando
1618 Sunland Dr
Dona Ana, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bags, Plastic totes, Bed Frame, Shelves, Misc. Items
Unit E55
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Desk, Wooden Furniture, Chairs, Plastic Tote, Misc. Items
Unit D52
Hardin, James
710 Loomis Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Vacuum, Home Decor, End Tables, TV, Mirrors, Misc. ItemsH
Unit P23
Calvert, Dana
5490 Mcguffey St
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Bedroom furniture, TV, couch, boxes, scooter, misc. items
HCS Pub. November 25, December 2, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE