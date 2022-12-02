STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06907
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Justin Fidencio Powell
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Justin Fidencio Powell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Justin Fidencio Powell
Proposed Name
Justin Fidencio Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 5th day of January 2023, at the hour of 8:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Justin Powell
Justin Powell
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
No. CV 2022 06907
STATE OF NEW MEXICO