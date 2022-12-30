STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2022-00929
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
EMILLANO JARAMILLO, Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING
BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW
MEXICO: TO ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMILLANO JARAMILLO, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF EMILLANO JARAMILLO, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
A telephonic/Zoom hearing on the Verified Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative will be held at the Bernalillo County Courthouse 400 Lomas NW Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 30th, 2023 at 9:30am before the Honorable Daniel E. Ramczyk. The call in information can be obtained from the court or by contacting counsel for the Petitioner listed below.
Pursuant to NMSA 1978 § 45-1-401, notice of the time and place of the hearing on said petition is hereby given once each week for three consecutive weeks.
Dated: 12/22/22
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
(Court Seal)
By: /s/ Dawna Jarvis, Deputy
Submitted by:
Ron D. Mikus
Attorney for Linda Pena
Post Office Box 50305
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87181-0305
Telephone: (505) 280-9622
[email protected]
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023
