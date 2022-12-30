STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2022-00961
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PATTY LOU HARPER, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RONALD PAUL HARPER has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of PATTY LOU HARPER, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court located at. 400 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: December 22, 2022
Respectfully submitted by:
LOVATO LAW, P.C.
By: /s/ Edward W Lovato
Edward W. Lovato, Esq.
661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Tel: (505) 738-3777
[email protected]
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023
No. D-202-PB-2022-00961
STATE OF NEW MEXICO