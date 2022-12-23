NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage 2nd ST, 10130 2nd Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 12/27/2022 at 9am and ending on 1/10/2023 at 9am
AUCTION :
Unit O03 Benjamin J. Greenwood, 1349 Tesuque CT. NW, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Unit DE05 Arthur Montano, 9610 C Guadalupe Trail NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
