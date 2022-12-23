NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 2001 Girard Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on January 10th, 2023 at approx. 11am at www.storagetreasures.com
C62 Johanna Chavez 520 Ortiz Dr Se #32, Albuquerque, NM 87108
B126 Valerie Coronel 219 Old Highway 44, #A, Bernalillo , NM 87004
C92 Renee Garnett 3413 Vail St SE, Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87106
B149 Doug Meager 1118 Fruit NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
B62 Christian Rechy 3410 Vail AVE SE , Albuquerque, NM 87106
B191 Hiran Duran 2405 Purple Canyon Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
B129 James Warnemunde 820 Louisanna BLvd SE , Apt. 1211, Albuquerque, NM 87108
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2022
