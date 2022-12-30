Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ Southwest located at 700 98th St. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/19/2023 at 10:00AM. Unless otherwise stated in the below list of Unit #’s the contents are household goods, furnishings, boxes and general equipment. Margarita Lopez-Bolivar: P.O. Box 12682, Albuquerque, NM 87195; Kleantony Smith: 10827 Golinda Rd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Jasmine T Roanhorse: P.O. Box 1595, Crownpoint, NM 87313; Kerry Shepherd: 9227 Upper Meadow Ave, Albuqueruque, NM 87121. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
Storage Sale
Notice of Self Storage Sale