Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ North located at 5124 2nd St NW Albuquerque NM 87107 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur at an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/19/2023 at 10:00 AM. Except as noted, the contents of the space on household goods, furnishings, boxes, containers, equipment, and clothing. Jeffry A Hendricks: 6828 Candelia Ave. Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87114 contents: Car Parts. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
