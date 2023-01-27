NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM to satisfy a lien on February 14, 2023 at approx. 1:30 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
D32 Tyler Stevenson, 326 State Hywy 70 S , Roby , TX 79543;
D36 Darien Small, 3005 S Saint Francis Dr, 1D 411, Santa fe, NM 87505;
D39 Allison Friar, 10905 towner NE , Apt. C, Albuquerque, NM 87112;
D51 Tristan Rivera, 1172 Chinook Cir, Clarksville, TN 37042;
E02 Samantha Duran, 9000 Zuni Rd SE unit W29, Albuquerque, NM 87123;
E33 Riquez Desiderio, 5401 Alice Ave NE apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87110;
E49 Jessica Driver, 10225 Propps Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112;
F21 Roy Borrego, 10120 Comanche Rd NE Apt D, Albuquerque, NM 87111;
P76 Jason Wilson, 11025 Squirmy Dr, Newalla, OK 74857;
P89 Jasmine Molina, 7220 Central Ave SE APT 2025, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: