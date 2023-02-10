STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 07739
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jessie Diane Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessie Diane Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jessie Diane Trujillo
Proposed Name
Jessica Diane Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2023, at the hour of 2:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jessie Diane Trujillo
Jessie Diane Trujillo
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
