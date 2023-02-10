STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jarrod White
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jarrod White, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jarrod White
Proposed Name
Wolf Medicine
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2023, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jarrod White
Jarrod White
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00214
STATE OF NEW MEXICO