STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023-0584
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Miguel Angel Najar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Moises Ibram Gonzalez
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miguel Angel Najar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Moises Ibram Gonzalez
Proposed Name
Moises Ibram Najar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2023, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miguel Angel Najar
Miguel Angel Najar
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
