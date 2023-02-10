Public Auction

February 10, 2023 / Storage Auctions

Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Friday the 17th day of February, 2023 at 8:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Right Place Storage – 520 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107 —
Unit D-1 THOMPSON, BRENDA 555 Berry Rd NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107 boxes/totes, electric heater and other home goods.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com LOT#7557624 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023

Scroll to Top