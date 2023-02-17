STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 00575
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robin Renee Blades
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robin Renee Griffin Blades, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Robin Renee Blades
Proposed Name
Robin Renee Brown
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of March 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robin R. Blades
Robin Renee Blades
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 00575
STATE OF NEW MEXICO