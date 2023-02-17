NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION TO SATISFY LIEN
Official notice is given that the following goods will be sold at lien auction on 3/4/2023. Location will be Albuquerque Moving & Storage Co. : 5001 Paseo del Norte NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. Auction will be held to satisfy past due storage owed to Albuquerque Moving & Storage Co., Inc.
JIM VALLEZ
LOT# 141532
11714 Bellflower Bl. # 109
Downey, CA 90241
Used personal household goods
TRACEY WOODS
LOT# 609225P
10046 E. Kilarea Ave.
Mesa, AZ 85209
Used personal household goods
MARIAN PORTER
LOT# 728894-SIT
5623 Clemens Pl. Apt 302
Saint Louis, MO 63112
Used personal household goods
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION TO SATISFY LIEN