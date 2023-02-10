NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, FEBUARY 21ST, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, FEBUARY 24TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 21,35,49,61,C48C49,D44,D45,D51,E55,G17,H35,I08,I24,I42,M09, P23
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 21
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Ladder, Wooden Drawer, Bed Frame, Misc. Items
Unit 35
Pacheco, Juan
75 Guillermo Rd
Anthony, NM 88024
Unit items consist of: Dresser, Bags, Kids toys, Boxes
Unit 49
Aguirre, Destiny R
PO BOX 1923
Las Cruces, NM 88004
Unit items consist of: Baby Bed, Car seat, Welder, Bags, Toys, Misc. Items.
Unit 61
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Cooler, Boxes, Metal Benches, RC Toys, Kids Toys, Misc. Items
Unit C48C49
Jones, Odonis
1340 Paxton St
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Boxes, TV, Table, Misc. Items
Unit D44
Gonzalez, Orlando
1618 Sunland Dr
Dona Ana, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Reclining couches, Vacuum, Clothing, Boxes, Luggage, Misc. Items
Unit D45
Gonzalez, Orlando
1618 Sunland Dr
Dona Ana, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bags, Plastic totes, Bed Frame, Shelves, Misc. Items
Unit D51
Valenzuela, Marisol
P.O. Box 11
Fairacres, NM 88033 Unit items consist of: Dryer, Bedding, Plastic Totes, TV. Floor Ramps
Unit E55
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Desk, Wooden Furniture, Chairs, Plastic Tote, Misc. Items
Unit G17
Timms, Skye
3860 Coral Rd #5
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Wall art, Kitchenware, Shelves, Misc. Items
Unit H35
Agustus, Princess
po box 831
Las Cruces, NM 88004
Unit items consist of: Plastic Bags, Lamp, Misc. Items
Unit I08
Hernandez, Ruben
1413 Copper st
Lordburg, NM 88045
Unit items consist of: Tires, Cooler, Kids Metal Wagon, Microwave, Misc. Items
Unit I24
Mora, Elda
1705 Roadrunner Lane
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Trampoline, Plastic Totes.
Unit I42
Alvarado, Erik
4069 Inca Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Tools, Dishwasher, Bicycles, Misc. Items.
Unit M09
Martinez, Freddie
2613 Los Padrias SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Unit items consist of: Ping pong table, microwave, furniture, boxes, misc. items
Unit P23
Calvert, Dana
5490 Mcguffey St
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Bedroom furniture, TV, couch, boxes, scooter, misc. items
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
