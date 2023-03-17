STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 000044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sheryl Rae Beaty Cox
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sheryl Rae Beaty Cox, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sheryl Rae Beaty Cox
Proposed Name
Sheryl Rae
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 3 day of April 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sheryl Rae Beaty Cox
Sheryl Rae Beaty Cox
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 000044
STATE OF NEW MEXICO