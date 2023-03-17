STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 01810
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elysia Autumn Replogle
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elysia Autumn Replogle, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Elysia Autumn Replogle
Proposed Name
Graham Roscoe Rex Replogle
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of April 2023, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elysia Replogle
Elysia Autumn Replogle
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2023
