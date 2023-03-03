STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-CV-2023-00403
IN THE MATTER FO THE PETITION OF
VICTORIA WILLIAMS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
ELIAS AVAN WILLIAMS-DICKMAN
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Victoria Williams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change the name of her child as follows:
Current Name
Elias Avan Williams-Dickman
Proposed Name
Elias Avan Williams
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua Allison District Judge, on the 14th day of March, 2023, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please Call:
1-800-747-5150
Access Code:
3334679
Respectfully submitted by:
/s/ Adam D. Oakey
Adam D. Oakey, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
PO Box 70483
Albuquerque, NM 87196
(505) 433-4953
[email protected]
HCS Pub. March 3, 10, 2023
