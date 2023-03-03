STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-00391
IN THEMATTER OF THE PETITION OF CANDELARIO ARCE NAVARRO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CANDELARIO ARCE NAVARRO, Resident of the
City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Candelario Arce Navarro
Proposed Name
Candela Arce Navarro
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the
day of 3rd day of April, 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm.
Telephonic hearing: call 800/747-5150, enter access code: 3650816.
Respectfully submitted:
/s/ Ariana Burks
Ariana Burks
Attorney for Petitioner
1117 Stanford Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87106 [email protected]
505-277-1415
HCS Pub. March 3, 10, 2023
No. D-202-CV-2023-00391
STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO