STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-01178
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tiffany Sanchez Geswaldo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tiffany Sanchez Geswaldo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Tiffany Sanchez Geswaldo
Proposed Name
Tac Sanchez-Geswaldo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 29th day of March 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tiffany Sanchez Geswaldo
Tiffany Sanchez Geswaldo
HCS Pub. March 3, 10, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO