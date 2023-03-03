STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-01221
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF Megan Nicole Nordin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Megan Nicole Nordin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name to Meg Quinn Nordin.
This Petition will be heard telephonically before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on the March 29, 2023 at 1:40 p.m.
Please call 1-800-747-5150 at the exact time of the scheduled hearing.
The Access Code is 8460123.
If you join the call and another hearing is still in process, please mute your phone and wait for your case to be called.
Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega
By: /s/ Mychele Romero
Mychele Romero
TCAA to Judge Lisa Chavez Ortega
ATTORNEYS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SERVING A COPY OF THIS NOTICE TO ALL PRO SE PARTIES AND FOR FILING A CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE PRIOR TO THE HEARING DATE.
HCS Pub. March 3, 10, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO