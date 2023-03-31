STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-CV-2023-01388
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ADALICIA RAE NACLERIO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Adalicia Rae Naclerio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein they seek to change his name as follows:
i. Current Name:
Adalicia Rae Naclerio
ii. Proposed Name:
Cassius Rae Naclerio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez District Judge, on the 1st day of May, 2023, at the hour of 1:45 p.m. This hearing will be conducted telephonically. Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.
THE HONORABLE BENJAMIN CHAVEZ
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
By: /s/ Jeanneth Nelson
Jeanneth Nelson
TCAA to Judge Benjamin Chavez
Submitted by:
PEGASUS LEGAL SERVICES FOR CHILDREN
/s/ William Townley
William Townley
Attorney for Petitioner
505 Marquette Ave NW,
Suite 1350
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 244-1101
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2023
