STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 02324
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michael Patrick Higgins II
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Patrick Higgins II, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michael Patrick Higgins II
Proposed Name
Patrick Michael Moosir
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of May 5, 2023, at the hour of 9:50 am
**To attend the hering please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michael Patrick Higgins II
Michael Patrick Higgins II
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 02324
STATE OF NEW MEXICO