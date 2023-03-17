STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 01773
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eloise Alton Leysis Duncan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eloise Alton Leysis Duncan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Eloise Alton Leysis Duncan
Proposed Name
Eloise Alton Duncan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2023, at the hour of 2:00 pm
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eloise Alton Leysis Duncan
Eloise Alton Leysis Duncan
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2023
