STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 00652
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TERESE ESRIG
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terese Esrig, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, state of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows: from Terese Esrig, to Terese Marsala,.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 27th day of April 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Terese Esrig
Terese Esrig
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2023
