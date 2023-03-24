“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
236 – Chantell Martinez, 2834 Cuervo Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Boxes, adult clothing, small bikes, totes, chest, tools
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
“Notice of Public Auction.