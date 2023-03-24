“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
60006 – Jeremiah C Morgan, 9420 Admiral Nemitz, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, microwave, speakers, mattress, boxes, totes, furniture, bags
17010 – Nicole M Harmon, 3109 Vermont St NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, GOLF CLUBS, MATRESSES, BED FRAMES, FURNITURE, BOXES, TOTES, BAGS
70014 – Samuel St. Amand, 1825 Betts St NE, Albuquerque, nm, 87112, TV flat screen, mirrors, book shelf, tv stand, guitars, scooter
23024 – DALRAY BINGLEY, 6001 MOON ST NE APT 1621, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, Totes, stroller, milk crates, shelves, luggage
80014 – Clifford Wallace, 3401 Delamar Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Piano, broom, boex, piano bench, table, shelves, night stand
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.