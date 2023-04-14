STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. 202-CV-2023-02516
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LOREN NELSON RODICH
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by Taylor Law, LLC (Tina Sherrell Taylor) that Petitioner Loren Nelson Rodich, a resident of Rio Rancho, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein the Petitioner seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Loren Nelson Rodich
Proposed Name
Zach Rodich
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge, on the 11th day of May, 2023, at the hour of 2:05 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. This hearing will be conducted telephonically. Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.
THE HONORABLE BENJAMIN CHAVEZ
BY: /s/ Jenneth Nelson
Jenneth Nelson
TCAA to Judge Benjamin Chavez
Respectfully submitted, TAYLOR LAW, LLC
/s/ Tina Sherrell Taylor
Tina Sherrell Taylor, Esq.
500 Marquette Ave. NW,
Suite 1200
Albuquerque, NM 87102
[email protected]
(505) 695 0335
(505) 212 6133 Fax
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2023
