STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 02809
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Magdalena Mercedes Jiminez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Magdalena Mercedes Jiminez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Magdalena Mercedes Jiminez
Proposed Name
Maggie Mercedes Young
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of May 2023, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Magdalena Mercedes Jiminez
Magdalena Mercedes Jiminez
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 02809
STATE OF NEW MEXICO