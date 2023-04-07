STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 02196
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Garrett Austin Richards
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Garrett Austin Richards, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Garrett Austin Richards
Proposed Name
Austin Garrett Richards
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2023, at the hour of 2:10 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Garrett Richards
Garrett Austin Richards
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 02196
STATE OF NEW MEXICO