STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 2235
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Elisandro Richard Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Elisandro Richard Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Elisandro Richard Martinez
Proposed Name
Richard D. Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 18th day of May 2023, at the hour of 1:40 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Elisandro Richard Martinez
Jose Elisandro Richard Martinez
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 2235
STATE OF NEW MEXICO