STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 01756
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ana Gabriela Neri Soto
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ana Gabriela Neri Soto, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ana Gabriela Neri Soto
Proposed Name
Ana Gabriela Guillen
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 27 day of April 2023, at the hour of 2:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ana Gabriela Neri Soto
Ana Gabriela Neri Soto
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
