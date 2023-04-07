STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-01221
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF Megan Nicole Nordin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
FINAL ORDER CHANGING NAME
THIS MATTER having come before the Court upon a Petition for Change of Name and the Court having considered said Petition and being otherwise advised in the premises, finds as follows:
1. This Court has jurisdiction over the subject matter and the party hereto.
2. Petitioner, whose date of birth is February 27, 1990, and who is over the age of fourteen (14) at thirty-three (33) years of age, is a resident of the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
3. The Petitioner seeks the following name change: from Meg Nicole Nordin to Meg Quinn Brodean.
4. It appears that notice of said Petition has been published in the manner and for the time provided by law.
5. No person has objected to the change of name as requested herein.
6. The Court finds no reason why the Petition should not be granted.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED as follows:
A. The Court adopts paragraphs numbered 1 through 6 above as findings of this Court;
B. Said Petition should be, and the same is hereby, granted; and
C. Petitioner’s name of from Meg Nicole Nordin to Meg Quinn Brodean.
THE HONORABLE JUDGE LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA
Respectfully Submitted:
/s/ Cassandra Joyce Brown
Cassandra Joyce Brown
Counsel for Petitioner
1005 21st SE, Suite 12
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Phone: (505) 771-3544
Fax: (505) 672-7918
[email protected]
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
