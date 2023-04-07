STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 01967
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jacqueline Nicole White
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jacqueline Nicole White, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jacqueline Nicole White
Proposed Name
Jacqueline Nicole Dotson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of May 5, 2023, at the hour of 9:30 am
***To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.***
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ J White
Jacqueline Nicole White
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
