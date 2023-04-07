NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY APR. 25TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY APR. 28TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 013,482,731(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 013
AMBER BROCKMAN
825 W. TAYLOR RD
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Bags, Couch, Totes, Playhouse, Misc. items
UNIT 731
JAMES DUNAWAY
3000 MAJESTIC RIDGE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Car Equipment, Boxes, Bags, Clothes, Couches, misc. items
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
