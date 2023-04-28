STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. DM 2023 000839
Nancy Castro-Hernandez
Petitioner,
vs.
Aurelio Hernandez Urdanivia
Respondent,
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s). Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being:
Petition For Dissolution of Marriage
Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 6th day of June 2023, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and address of Petitioner or Petitioner’s Attorney:
Nancy Castro-Hernandez
536 Mesilla St. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
WITNESS the Honorable JANE C. LEVY, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this day of APR 25 2023.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Valerie Begay
Deputy Clerk
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 12, 2023
