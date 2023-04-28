STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00173
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LINDA JEFFERY, DECEASED,
NOTICE OF TELEPHONIC HEARING BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO:
TO: MATTHEW BARNES, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA JEFFERY, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF LINDA JEFFERY, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
Telephonic Hearing on the Amended Application for Appointment of Personal Representative and Adjudication of Intestacy, filed by the Applicant, Daniel Scott Coit, relating to the Estate of Linda Jeffery, Deceased, will be held on May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. MST,(previously set on May 4, 2023) before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Court Judge.
Participants shall call no sooner than 5 minutes before the time of the scheduled hearing 1-800-747-5150. The Access code is 1461025#. Please mute your phone if another hearing is in progress.
Pursuant to Sec. 45-1-401 NMSA 1978, notice of the time and place of hearing on the Application is given you by publication, once each week, for three consecutive weeks.
Electronically Filed
/s/Richard J. Grodner
Attorney for Applicant Daniel Scott Coit
6739 Academy Rd. NE
Suite 252
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505.266.2566
HCS Pub. April 28, March 5, 12, 2023
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00173
STATE OF NEW MEXICO